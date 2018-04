This class will teach you how to create a SafeAssign assignment in Blackboard, use DirectSubmit, and interpret the Originality Report. Participants will receive instruction and guided time to practice setting up a SafeAssign assignment. Please bring a 1-2 page document to upload to SafeAssign. You will need access to a Blackboard course or development shell.

To register for the class, go to: http://linser.ttu.edu/webapps/EventRegistration/

April 25th, 10:30-11:30 AM TLPDC Room 151

For more information and tutorials on SafeAssign, go to the Blackboard SafeAssign Tool web page.

Gail Alleyne Bayne



gail.alleyne-bayne@ttu.edu



eLearning Operations



Time: 10:30 AM - 11:30 AM

Event Date: 4/25/2018



TLPDC Room 151



Teaching, Learning & Professional Development Center