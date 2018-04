Celebrate the Global Achievements of our Colleagues Global Vision Lifetime Achievement Award: Janice Killian, Ph.D. / Jorge A. Ramírez, J.D. The Donald R. Haragan Study Abroad Award: Andrew Buchok / Kuhn Park, Ph.D. Campus Internationalization Award: College of Human Sciences / International Center for Food Industry Excellence Global Engagement Community Award: Mary Murimi, Ph.D. / Idris Traylor, Ph.D. Faculty International Scholarship Award: Rich Rice, Ph.D. / Elizabeth Trejos-Castillo, Ph.D. Graduate Student International Research Award: Alejandra Ramirez-Hernandez / Danielle Vaughn / Margaret Vugrin

Posted:

4/18/2018



Originator:

Jan Stogner



Email:

jan.stogner@ttu.edu



Department:

International Affairs



Event Information

Time: 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Date: 4/20/2018



Location:

International Cultural Center Auditorium



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment

Lectures & Seminars

Departmental