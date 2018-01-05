It’s an exciting time for undergraduate research at Texas Tech University. The Center for Active Learning and Undergraduate Engagement (CALUE) continues to see growth in both the number of faculty seeking undergraduates with whom to work on their research and the number of students applying for funding to support research projects and/or travel to present their findings at state, national, and international conferences.

The TTU Undergraduate Research Conference (URC) has also experienced continuous growth, in both size and scope, and remains one of the largest interdisciplinary undergraduate research conferences in the nation.

Recently, Texas Tech further affirmed its commitment to undergraduate researchers by becoming an enhanced institutional member of the Council on Undergraduate Research. This membership provides a multitude of resources to our entire community (faculty, staff, and students) at no additional charge.

We invite you to become a member and take advantage of these resources and encourage students with whom you interact to do the same.