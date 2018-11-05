



For any questions or additional information, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at Microsoft announced the retirement of Outlook Web Access (OWA) Mobile App on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, at which point the app will no longer function. OWA Mobile App functionality has been incorporated into Microsoft Outlook 2016 and the Outlook mobile app, and those applications will continue to function after this date. To prevent any interruption of the services you use in the OWA Mobile App, the TTU IT Division recommends switching to Microsoft Outlook 2016 or the Outlook mobile app prior to the May 15 retirement date.All current OWA Mobile App users should have received a notification from Microsoft, announcing the product retirement. Microsoft will continue to send reminders periodically until May 15, or until the Microsoft OWA Mobile App is uninstalled. Note that Microsoft will remove the app from the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and Microsoft Store in the near future.For any questions or additional information, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu Posted:

