Annual Skelton Lecture Series in Health Psychology

Date: 04/19/2018

Time: 3:30 -5:00 pm

Location: University Library, Room 309

Texas Tech is excited to welcome renowned psychologist Dr. Kim Meuser as he presents a talk on “Illness Management and Recovery for Serious Mental Illness: An Update on 15 Years of Progress.”

Dr. Kim Mueser is a professor at the Center for Psychiatric Rehabilitation at Boston University. His clinical and research interests include treatment of co-occurring psychiatric and substance use disorders, psychiatric rehabilitation for serious mental illness, and treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder. Dr. Mueser has co-authored over 10 books and treatment manuals, has served on numerous editorial boards, and has published extensively in top peer-reviewed journals. In addition, his research has been funded by agencies such as the National Institute of Mental Health and the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

Don’t miss out on this exciting event tomorrow!