Annual Skelton Lecture Series in Health Psychology

Date: 04/19/2018 (TODAY!)

Time: 3:30 -5:00 pm

Location: University Library, Room 309

Texas Tech is excited to welcome renowned psychologist Dr. Kim Meuser as he presents a talk on “Illness Management and Recovery for Serious Mental Illness: An Update on 15 Years of Progress.”

Dr. Kim Mueser is a professor at the Center for Psychiatric Rehabilitation at Boston University. His clinical and research interests include treatment of co-occurring psychiatric and substance use disorders, psychiatric rehabilitation for serious mental illness, and treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder. Dr. Mueser has co-authored over 10 books and treatment manuals, has served on numerous editorial boards, and has published extensively in top peer-reviewed journals. In addition, his research has been funded by agencies such as the National Institute of Mental Health and the National Institute on Drug Abuse.