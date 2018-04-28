TTU HomeTechAnnounce

ONE-WEEKEND OPPORTUNITY to see the BurkTech Players perform Almost, Maine!

Almost, Maine. It is love...but not quite.

 WHAT: The BurkTech Players is celebrating its 6th year with a popular piece: John Cariani's Almost, Maine. This charming love story will sweep you off your feet! The BurkTech Players are proud to present their first ever full two-act play performance.

WHEN: April 28 & 29 7:30 PM

WHERE: All Saints Episcopal School Black box Theatre 3222 103rd St, Lubbock, TX 79423

TICKETS: Reserve your free tickets at our Box Office by calling (806) 742-3603 or by visiting the School of Theatre and Dance Box Office in person 12-5:30pm Mon-Sat.
4/18/2018

Dora Zita Bosnyak

dori.bosnyak@ttu.edu

Department of Theatre and Dance

Time: 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM
Event Date: 4/28/2018

All Saints Episcopal School Black Box Theatre 3222 103rd St, Lubbock, TX 79423

