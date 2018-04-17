Right now, everyone 50 years of age and older who enrolls as a member of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Texas Tech University will be automatically entered into a drawing for two tickets to the Ed Sheeran concert on Saturday, October 27th at the AT&T Center in Dallas, TX! Current OLLI members, you are also eligible to win! Each time you refer someone - who then enrolls as an OLLI member - you will also be entered into the drawing. The more people you refer to join OLLI, the more chances you have to win!

*Enrollment in the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Texas Tech University is open to everyone who is 50 years of age and older. The drawing will be held May 31st. Transportation, food, and lodging are not included. Posted:

