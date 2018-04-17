Sociology is offering SOC 5332: Sociology of Terrorism: Terrorist Organizations & Governance,Thursday 3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. HH 271, Professor: Dr. Ori Swed.

The course focuses on health and social services provided by terrorist organizations. Although these types of services are not the first thing that comes to mind when thinking about terrorism, they are an important component of many terrorist organizations’ agendas, one of ways they can maintain popular support, build legitimacy, and develop experience in governance.

The principal goal of this course is to study this strategy across multiple terrorist organizations, in each case mapping the types of health and social services that these organizations provide to better understand terrorist organizations’ governance.

This course is designed as a lab and focused on collaborative exercise. The goal is to collectively create a database delineating these organizations’ governance with emphasis on their health and social capabilities. To do this, students will learn how to run a literature search, summarizing existing research, pulling out salient pieces of data, identifying gaps in the literature, operationalize variables, and code variables.

The course is organized as follows: We will begin by reviewing the basic literature on terrorism, including definitions, and then review major themes in the literature on terrorist organizations’ governance. Each student will then be assigned two terrorist organizations. Students are expected to conduct guided research with weekly goals on these organizations, systematically profiling them by examining their political structure, ideology, economic resources, area of operation, and relations with the local and global health sector. At the end of the course, students will present their findings in both presentation and essay form, and contribute toward a limited database on terrorist organizations’ governance.