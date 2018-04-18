|
Thank you for your interest in becoming a research assistant for the ICBAT lab! All interested students should email Kaley Roberts for an application. Applications will be due May 2nd. No late applications will be accepted. Feel free to look at Dr. Mumma’s website for more detailed information about his research interests and the lab. https://www.depts.ttu.edu/psy/people/gmumma/
4/18/2018
Kaley Roberts
kaley.roberts@ttu.edu
Psychological Sciences
