DanceTech: ChoreoRealities

Choreography by TTU Dance Faculty

May 3-5, 2018

Free Preview May 2, 2018

In DanceTech: ChoreoRealities, the TTU Dance faculty invite viewers to experience differing choreographic explorations inspired by current issues in Western cultures and American politics. The University Dance company, performing choreography by award-winning TTU faculty and guest artists, will explore the intersections between truth, hope, peace, fear, and aggression.

Curtain times are 7:30 PM Wednesday through Saturday. There is no Sunday performance of DanceTech: ChoreoRealities.

LOCATION: All performances are in the Maedgen Mainstage Theatre (east entrance), located at 2812 18th Street between Boston and Flint Avenues.

HOW MUCH?: Tickets are $18 for individuals; $10 for faculty/staff; $5 for students with a valid ID. Free student rush tickets are available on a limited basis to Texas Tech students.

TICKETS: Call (806) 742-3603 or buy online at https://ttutheatreanddance.tix.com