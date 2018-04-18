The University Women Club (UWC) has been in existence at Texas Tech since 1930 http://www.depts.ttu.edu/uwc/

University Women’s Club Spring Luncheon is scheduled for Saturday, April 28th from 11:30am – 1:30pm, at Lubbock Women’s Club 2020 Broadway.

This event includes: A Silent Auction, a Fashion Show presented by Chico’s and presentation of the scholarship awards to several Texas Tech University Masters and PhD program students.

Additionally, Ms. Nicole Cherry, one of our Scholarship Award winners, will perform at our luncheon, playing the violin.