Course Objectives

In this course, you may re-evaluate your own views of entrepreneurship within the framework of entrepreneurial cognition, and putting these expert scripts into action on a global stage.

Students in this course practice global entrepreneurship by accomplishing the following objectives:

• Assess your personal entrepreneurial capacity in a global market, your USP and MVP;

• Differentiate between entrepreneurial and managerial thinking across national borders;

• Use cloud based software to facilitate team dynamics in virtual environments;

• Evaluate opportunities using a rigorous feasibility and experimentation processes;

• Develop, define, and communicate global opportunity to determine business feasibility;

• Gain confidence in the international standing of entrepreneurial higher education.

Course Description

Throughout this course, you will develop a mindset that will enable you to build a toolkit to create and evaluate international entrepreneurial opportunities, marshal resources from around the world, and form global teams driven by creativity, leadership, and smart action. Based on your prior knowledge of Organization Management, this course will point your existing toolkit at a broader audience and give you the opportunity to define your own international development. As practicing entrepreneurs in the classroom, you will display the definition of socially situated cognition (SSC) (Mitchell, Randolph-Seng and Mitchell, 2011). Your experience of international entrepreneurship will be action-oriented, embodied, situated, and distributed.

International Management (MGT 4374) points out that the international nature of business for general undergraduate education is a recent development, and that today virtually every manager needs these skills. With the global market and expatriate opportunities as side bars in your business planning, you will establish partnerships and manage relationships across distances, building vital skills in venture formation between cultures. By owning the collective culture that results, international entrepreneurs are actively defining omnicultural awareness, beyond the limitations of cross-cultural perspectives and the failures of intercultural dialogue. By forming new international ventures, you define omnicultural evolution.

The cultural differences we all bring to the table allow different ways of solving problems associated with commerce and business. Many, if not most, entrepreneurship courses in the United States are based on Western culture. While much of the material in these courses is universally applicable to some extent, there are important differences to consider when target markets and business operations are based overseas. Managing startup resources in the international arena demands that these differences be taken into account and that business practices be adapted to form a competitive advantage.

Keeping this point of view shared with most International Management insights, this course approaches the topic of international entrepreneurship from an neurological cognition perspective, with a particular focus on entrepreneurial cognition and the expert scripts that develop over time with experience.

Course Materials

• Required textbook: International Entrepreneurship

Hisrich, R. D. 2016. International Entrepreneurship: Starting, Developing, and Managing a Global Venture. Los Angeles, CA: SAGE Publications

• Required workbook: Venture Analysis Standards

Mitchell, R. K. 2017. Venture Analysis Standards 2000: New Venture TemplateTM Workbook. LAD Custom Publishing

• Required resource: Business Model Canvas

Blackwell, J. E. 2018. Business Model Canvas: Know where you stand. https://vimeo.com/linebrand