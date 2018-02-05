This installment of the Sexism|Cinema series will focus on An Education (2009). Starring Carey Mulligan, Peter Sarsgaard and Alfred Molina, An Educationis a coming-of-age story set in London in the 1960s, where the protagonist aspires to study at Oxford. The film deals with issues of gender, religion, and status in British society.





After the screening, discussion will be led by Dr. Elizabeth Sharp.

Dr. Elizabeth Sharp is the Interim Vice President of the Division of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion and Professor of Human Development & Family Studies (HDFS). She is the past-chair of TTU's Gender Equity Council and co-founder of the Women's Faculty Writing Program. Dr. Sharp's research focuses on ideologies of romance and families and how these cultural ideologies interface with individual's social identities (e.g., gender, sexuality, race/ethnicity, and socio-economic class).

Admission is $5 for everyone and can be purchased at the Alamo Drafthouse prior to the film or in advance online https://drafthouse.com/lubbock/show/sexism-cinema-an-education

We encourage all members of the TTU and Lubbock community to attend.



Fifty plus years ago, the term “sexism” was coined. In light of this historical marker, Alamo Drafthouse and TTU invite you to a film series which considers how sexism is embedded, endorsed, and/or challenged in the cinema. How far have we come? How far do we have to go? We have selected films with female protagonists to view and discuss at Alamo Drafthouse, Lubbock. The films will be followed by a 30 minute discussion led by TTU faculty members and expert guest speakers. Mark your calendars now!



Thank you, organizers Michael Borshuk, Don Lavigne, Elizabeth Sharp, Jessica Smith, Dana Weiser, & Allison Whitney



For more information, please contact allison.whitney@ttu.edu

Sponsored by Alamo Drafthouse, TTU Women's Studies, International Film Series, Division of Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion, and TTU RISE.