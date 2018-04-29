The Burkhart Center for Autism Education and Research at Texas Tech will host our annual Walk for Autism Awareness on April 29th from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at the John Walker Soccer Complex. Join us as we walk to raise awareness of autism spectrum disorders while also celebrating the lives of individuals living with autism, their families, and the professionals who work with them.

In addition to the walk, there will be inflatables, information booths, and games for kids. You may register as a team or as an individual walker. There is no registration fee, but donations are welcome. Due to venue regulations, no pets or food allowed inside the soccer complex. For more information or to register online visit www.burkhartcenter.org.