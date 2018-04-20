The Teaching, Learning, and Professional Development Center (TLPDC) is pleased to announce that applications are being accepted for the 2018-2019 Service Learning Faculty Fellows Program. The Service Learning Faculty Fellows (SLFF) program fosters a community of scholars who integrate the philosophy, pedagogy, and process of service learning into each component of their professional lives—research, teaching, and service. As is evidenced in the University’s Strategic Plan and Mission Statement, as well as through programs and recognitions such as the Provost’s Integrated Scholars, the Texas Tech community is paying increased attention to the role of civic engagement in the development of our students. The SLFF program naturally embodies the goals and mission of the University and is a wonderful way for faculty to learn more about becoming a truly integrated scholar.

The SLFF program is open to all permanent, full-time faculty and instructors at TTU, and previous experience with service learning is not required. As a SLFF, participants will receive a $1000 stipend and a part-time graduate assistant (contingent upon funding and student availability) for the semester in which the service learning course is taught. The length of the fellowship is 9 months.

For more information or to apply for the program, please visit https://www.depts.ttu.edu/servicelearning/Service_Learning_Faculty_Fellows.php or contact Erika Brooks-Hurst (806-834-6871; erika.d.brooks@ttu.edu).