Join us for our Pulled Pork Slider Special. The special comes with 3 pulled pork sliders and your choice of fries, tots, onion rings, or sweet potato fries for $7.99. The special also includes a 24oz drink





This Friday April 20th we are having Beef Fajitas. Served with rice, beans, salsa, sour cream, peppers, onions, and a 24oz drink for $7.99



Don't forget we cater as well.





While you are here make sure you check out all of the amazing product on sale from Raider Red Meats. For any information please call us at 806-742-2882