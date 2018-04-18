TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Harbinger Release Reception
On April 24th, join us in the celebration of the newest edition of Harbinger in the English Building Basement (ENGL 001) at 7 pm. We will have copies of the journal available, as well as a short reading by selected authors who were published in the journal. Following the reading, there will be refreshments in the atrium. We hope you all attend and help us celebrate another successful year of Harbinger.
