Do you enjoy using technology to create visual images for large audiences?

Become a Graphic Design Intern with the University Career Center!

Design clear engaging graphic communications for print, digital, and online. Including, but not limited to: website and social media graphics, posters, flyers, and additional marketing as needed.

Apply online today at www.HireRedRaiders.ttu.edu Posted:

4/18/2018



Originator:

Dominique Massey



Email:

dominique.massey@ttu.edu



Department:

University Career Center





Categories

Student Employment/Career Opportunities