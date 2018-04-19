The 2018–19 Fellowship for Digital and Inclusive Excellence offers a paid internship with a focus on digital stewardship in a partner ARL library or archive, participation in the ARL Annual Leadership Symposium, formal mentorship, financial support for student membership in a professional organization and attendance at a capstone institute. Participants will develop leadership skills and will receive training in topics related to diversity, equity and social justice. The internship pays $20 per hour for up to 20 hours per week.

Successful applicants will meet the following criteria:

Identify as being from an underrepresented racial or ethnic group, based on the categories outlined by the US Census Bureau or Statistics Canada or Aboriginal (First Nations, Métis and Inuit) people classifications

Be a citizen or permanent resident of the United States or Canada

Currently be enrolled as an undergraduate at an institution whose library is an ARL member

Express an interest in exploring possible career and graduate school options in the library and information science or archives field, as well as an interest in receiving training in topics related to diversity, equity and social justice

Express commitment to the fundamental values and mission of libraries and archives

To apply:

All applicants are required to submit the following materials by 10:59 p.m. on Thursday, April 26:

Online application form

Résumé

Essay (500 words maximum) on your interest in the fellowship and the knowledge, skills, interest or abilities you would bring to the library or archives environment

Unofficial undergraduate school transcripts, including your last academic semester completed

Two letters of recommendation (See application requirements for details.)

For more information about the program and the application process, visit the Fellowship for Digital and Inclusive Excellence website.

The Fellowship for Digital and Inclusive Excellence is funded by the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS).