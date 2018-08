The Hub City Fest is designed to bridge the gap between Texas Tech students and the Lubbock community. Taking place during Raider Welcome, the Hub City Fest allows students to learn about all that Lubbock has to offer as soon as they move to their new city! Admission is free and local business will have free samples of their products, prize giveaways and much more!

www.hubcityfest.ttu.edu

Sponsored by the Department of Transition and Engagement and Student Activities Board.