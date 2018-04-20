

The ID office is currently looking for a Student Assistant. ID Office Student Assistant

Work Availability (20-25 hours/week; 8am-5pm, Monday-Friday)

Responsibilities: print various University ID’s, process transactions for adding funds to meal plans and RaiderCash, balance your money drawer, sell auxiliaries like lanyards and phone holders.

Requirements: must be able to work through the summer to include Sundays and some early mornings, have excellent organization skills, and be able to multitask. Prefer someone with previous cash handling experience.

Please visit the ID Office in the Student Union Building Monday-Friday 8am-5pm to pick up an application! If you have any questions about this position, please email Joann Wright at joann.wright@ttu.edu.



Hospitality Services is currently looking for students to work in the following locations:

Work availability (20-25 hours; 6am-2am, 7 days a week)

Responsibilities: assist Top Tier Catering with served events ranging from private dinners to large scale weddings and banquets

AYCE @ Hulen/Clement, The Commons @ Talkington Hall, Einstein's Bros Bagels @ Talkington Hall, Fresh Plate @ Bledsoe/Gordon, Market @ Stangel/Murdough, Fazoli's @ Stangel/Murdough, Raider Exchange @ West Village, Chick-Fil-A @ RCoBA, Einstein's Bros Bagels @ RCobA, Sam's Place @ Wall/Gates, Murray, Sneed, SUB, and West, SUB Retail corridor and food court, and StrEat Food Truck

Work availability (20-25 hours; 6am-2am, 7 days a week)

Responsibilities: assist with general food service work in the dining locations



Applying is easy!

1. Download an application online at hospitality.ttu.edu and e-mail it to dee.nguyen@ttu.edu OR

2. Apply in person at Hospitality Services at the Wiggins Complex. We have printed applications you can fill out by hand.

Please be sure to attach your spring 2018 class schedule with your application.



4/20/2018



