Become a Texas Tech Employee

Starting Pay at $8.50

Evening Hours

Flexible Scheduling

Every Saturday Off

On Campus Location

Opportunity to Meet Deans

Make an Impact in Fundraising

Relaxed Atmosphere

Great Resume Builder We are filling positions for the rest of the spring semester and the summer. Apply today by emailing your resume to ttucallcenter@gmail.com. Spots are filling up! Posted:

4/20/2018



Originator:

Daniel Burgner



Email:

daniel.burgner@ttu.edu



Department:

TTUS Institutional Advancement





Categories

Student Employment/Career Opportunities