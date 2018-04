Apply online to work for Barnes and Noble at Texas Tech

Please attach copies of your class schedule(s) to the application. Temporary positions can lead to seasonal and part time employment. Great environment for student employees. Optimal operational hours. Convenient campus location and flexible scheduling.

Apply here

4/20/2018



Lucille Fowler



lucy.fowler@ttu.edu



Student Union and Activities



Event Date: 4/23/2018



Barnes and Noble at Texas Tech



Student Employment/Career Opportunities