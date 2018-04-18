The course title is Chemistry that Matters and will satisfy 3 credit hours of Life and Physical Science, partially completing the core requirement and the 1 credit hour lab, Chemistry Experiments that Matter completes the 4 hour core requirement .

CHEM 1306/1106 is a described as a course for non-majors that deals with polymers, drugs,agricultural chemicals, food/nutrition, fuels and genetic engineering. CHEM 1306 is being offered Fall 2018, MWF at 11-11:50 AM; in CHEM RM 113 and the 1106 lab meets on T or TH in CHEM RM 116 with varying times.