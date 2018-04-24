While Lubbock, Texas has many great attractions and hotspots, the downtown area is not on the list of “must-sees” during a visit to the West Texas town. Other cities rely on their downtown area to be thriving and business driven, but Lubbock’s downtown area has struggled significantly to draw interested citizens inward. After talking to citizens and stakeholders alike, nobody denies the fact that action is being taken to revitalize the Downtown Lubbock. There is involvement from organizations, however, there is an enormous lack of communication. This lack of communication is proving to significantly slow down the process of projects in work and implementation of helpful policies.



