Take PSS 2432 during the summer!

For the first time in many years, the Department of Plant and Soil Science will offer Principles & Practices in Soils (PSS 2432) during the summer. This will be a 12-week lecture class with a laboratory section that concentrates on hands-on experience in basic soil science. The summer section will be limited to 20 students. So, this is a great opportunity to complete this commonly required class with a smaller student to instructor ration.

For more information, please contact: Diann Merriman (diann.merriman@ttu.edu) - Lead Academic Advisor for Plant and Soil Science or Dr. Sanjit Deb (sanjit.deb@ttu.edu) - Assistant Professor of Soil Physics and the PSS 2432 instructor for summer 2018 Posted:

4/19/2018



Originator:

Nancy Merriman



Email:

diann.merriman@ttu.edu



Department:

Plant and Soil Science





Categories

Academic

