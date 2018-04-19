For the first time in many years, the Department of Plant and Soil Science will offer Principles & Practices in Soils (PSS 2432) during the summer. This will be a 12-week lecture class with a laboratory section that concentrates on hands-on experience in basic soil science. The summer section will be limited to 20 students. So, this is a great opportunity to complete this commonly required class with a smaller student to instructor ration.
For more information, please contact:
Diann Merriman (diann.merriman@ttu.edu) - Lead Academic Advisor for Plant and Soil Science
or
Dr. Sanjit Deb (sanjit.deb@ttu.edu) - Assistant Professor of Soil Physics and the PSS 2432 instructor for summer 2018