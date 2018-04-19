At present, Texas Tech is developing a Black Studies minor for undergraduates and we are charged with garnering input and support from faculty members and academic programs who are currently offering courses that have an affinity, synergy, and interest in Black Studies. As we are developing an interdisciplinary minor, we would like to solicit your feedback on the program’s mission statement and curricular requirements, and on the required and preferred qualifications for a tenured/tenure-track position for a faculty member who would undertake the role of Director. Please click on the link below to assist us by taking a short survey.

https://goo.gl/forms/GqmrbBLV77rijlvF3

If you are interested in teaching a Black studies course, please send an email to diversity@ttu.edu