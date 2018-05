The Office of Planning and Assessment invites you to attend OPA Coffee Breaks. Coffee Breaks are intended to be informal get-togethers where individuals in assessment can discuss and collaborate on new ideas, as well as learn about the latest developments in the assessment world.





This month's Coffee Break is scheduled for May 8th at 4:00 p.m. in Administration 244 with a topic of Wrapping Up Your Assessments - What Do You Need to Do Before Leaving for the Semester? We invite you to bring any questions you have about the degree program assessment process or share ways your program navigates this process. We welcome you to sit down and enjoy a cup of coffee on us, and help build community here at Texas Tech!