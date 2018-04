The Texas Tech Faculty Legal Action Association (TTFLAA) is proud to announce the Academic Scholarship “Academic Freedom” essay winners for 2018:

1st Place Winner ($1,500): Terra Tindle, a graduate student from Texas who is currently pursuing a Ph.D. in Educational Psychology.

2nd Place Winner ($1,000): Katelyn Haydett, originally from Michigan and graduating this August with her M.S. in Environmental Toxicology.

Thank you to all of this year’s applicants, and congratulations to our two winners!