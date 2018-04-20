TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Phi Alpha Delta presents: Criminal DA - Matthew Powell
Attention, if you have any interest in law or politics, then this is for you. Please come out and join Phi Alpha Delta, as we welcome Lubbock's Criminal District Attorney, Matthew Powell to Texas Tech. This event will be taking place Friday (4.20.18) in the Red Raider Lounge at the Student Union Building from 6 - 7pm. Attire will be business casual. 
*ALL STUDENTS (REGARDLESS OF MAJOR OR CLASSIFICATION), FACULTY AND STAFF ARE WELCOME TO ATTEND!!!

Sponsored: Phi Alpha Delta, a registered student organization.
Posted:
4/20/2018

Originator:
Malik White-Williams

Email:
malik.williams@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Date: 4/20/2018

Location:
Red Raider Lounge

