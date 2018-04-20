Attention, if you have any interest in law or politics, then this is for you. Please come out and join Phi Alpha Delta, as we welcome Lubbock's Criminal District Attorney, Matthew Powell to Texas Tech. This event will be taking place Friday (4.20.18) in the Red Raider Lounge at the Student Union Building from 6 - 7pm. Attire will be business casual. , if you have any interest in law or politics, then this is for you. Please come out and join Phi Alpha Delta, as we welcome Lubbock's, Matthew Powell to Texas Tech. This event will be taking place Friday (4.20.18) in the Red Raider Lounge at the Student Union Building from 6 - 7pm. Attire will be business casual. *ALL STUDENTS (REGARDLESS OF MAJOR OR CLASSIFICATION), FACULTY AND STAFF ARE WELCOME TO ATTEND!!!

4/20/2018



Malik White-Williams



malik.williams@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Date: 4/20/2018



Red Raider Lounge



