Winer House is hosting our annual Winer House Tennis Tournament on Saturday, May 5th from 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM at the McLeod Tennis Center (1002 Cancer Center Drive). Students from all Honors houses are welcome to play or attend!

Matches will be played as doubles so grab a partner and sign-up. Partners do not have to be in the same Honors house and if you don’t have a partner, we’ll find you one. Players of any skill level are welcome.

The entry fee is $5 and first prize is a $25 Amazon gift card to each person of the winning pair. House points will be awarded to attendees.

For more information or to sign-up, please contact Nitish Mittal at Nitish.mittal@ttu.edu.

We’ll also feature a special match with Dean San Francisco that you won’t want to miss! We look forward to seeing you there!