This finals season, come Study at the SUB! The building will be open from 7:00 am Wednesday, May 9th through 11:00 pm Saturday, May 12 then from 12:00 pm Sunday, May 13 through 11:00 pm Tuesday, May 15. All study rooms are open and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Free Pancakes and Sausage will be served at 12:00 am in the SUB Food Court May 9-11.

Free Donuts and Coffee will be served in front of SUB CopyMail and at the Main Info Desk across from Barnes & Noble from 10:00 pm-7:00 am May 9-11 and May 13-14.

Free Scantrons and Blue Books will be available from 5:00 am-7:00 am and 5:00 pm-7:00 pm May 9-11 and May 13-15 at the Main Info Desk across from Barnes & Noble.

Take a break from studying to watch the film Game Night at 9:00 pm on May 12 in the SUB Escondido Theatre. All food, scantrons, blue books, and access to the movie are free with TTU Student ID. Please contact the Student Union & Activities office at (806)742-3636 with any questions. Posted:

4/26/2018



Claire Maginness



claire.maginness@ttu.edu



Student Union and Activities



Event Date: 5/9/2018



Student Union Building



