Take a break from studying to watch the film Game Night at 9:00 pm on May 12 in the SUB Escondido Theatre.

Don't forget that the SUB has different hours this finals season to accommodate your study needs. The building will close after the movie ends and then will reopen at 12:00 pm Sunday, May 13 and will not close again until 11:00 pm Tuesday, May 15. All study rooms are open and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Free Donuts and Coffee will be served in front of SUB CopyMail and at the Main Info Desk across from Barnes & Noble from 10:00 pm-7:00 am May 13-14.

will be served in front of SUB CopyMail and at the Main Info Desk across from Barnes & Noble from 10:00 pm-7:00 am May 13-14. Free Scantrons and Blue Books will be available from 5:00 am-7:00 am and 5:00 pm-7:00 pm May 13-15 at the Main Info Desk across from Barnes & Noble.

All food, scantrons, blue books, and access to the movie are free with TTU Student ID.

Please contact the Student Union & Activities office at (806)742-3636 with any questions.