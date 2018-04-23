The Institutional Research Department is seeking a Graduate Assistant. The position will be a paid part-time position up to 19 hours per week with a flexible schedule. Duties will primarily include survey development and deployment, statistical analysis, publishing and production of tables, graphs and charts.
Qualifications:
SPSS proficiency
Microsoft Excel proficiency
InDesign experience
Adobe Acrobat experience
Excellent communication skills
Self-directed, enthusiastic, creative and organized
Collaborative team player
Exceptional time management skills
Must have a cumulative GPA of 3.0
Must be enrolled full-time
Accounting or statistics major preferred
This is a security sensitive position. A background check and drug test will be required.
Applications will be accepted through May 2nd. Interested and qualified students should submit their resume and cover letter to IRIM@ttu.edu.