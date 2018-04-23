Are you struggling with what you want your yard to look like? Are you confused by all the information about water conserving plants, or rainwater harvesting techniques? Need some help putting that all together in a comprehensive, well designed plan that fits your own individual needs and lifestyle? That’s what Greenscape Design Studio is all about. Student interns work with faculty professionals to design a personalized plan for your residence that addresses your specific needs, uses plants and techniques that conserve water, and supports the responsible use of our natural resources. Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, or want to hire a contractor, Greenscape Design Studio is here to guide you and help you get started; and all for a reasonable fee.