Lavender Graduation was started by Texas Tech's RISE Office to host our LGBTQIA students and families along with other invited guests. Campus administrators and others will be there to speak at the ceremony. Photographs can be taken of interested participants and guests. This event will take place on May 17, 2018 at 5 p.m. in the SUB Matador Room. The deadline to register for Lavender Graduation is May 3, 2018 at 5 p.m. Graduates from Texas Tech, Texas Tech Law School, and Texas Tech Health Sciences Center will be honored. https://www.depts.ttu.edu/centerforcampuslife/lgbtqia/lavgrad-1.php Posted:

4/27/2018



Originator:

Alexandria Ianni



Email:

alexandria.d.ianni@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Date: 5/17/2018



Location:

SUB Matador Room



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Student Organization

