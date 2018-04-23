Intern with NASA & Research with Faculty // APPLY NOW!

The Division of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion is seeking 12 rising sophomores with interest in joining the prestigious Ronald E. McNair scholarship program.

Benefits include: Summer Internship w/ N.A.S.A.

Graduate research mentorship

Global alumni network Requirements include: Sophomores only

Belonging to under-represented student population, required

2 recommendations/ 500-word Essay/ Resume, required

3.0+ GPA, preferred

STEM major, preferred Application Timeline: Submit materials by May 18 '18

Conduct interviews by May 25 '18

Inform awardees by June 1 '18 Send all inquires to Project Director, Darin Williams (darin.williams@ttu.edu)

Posted:

4/23/2018



Originator:

Darin Williams



Email:

darin.williams@ttu.edu



Department:

English





Categories

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

