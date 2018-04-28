Join us this Saturday, April 28th, as Texas Tech’s ChemE Car Team and Global Business Brigades join forces to raise funds.





ChemE Car is representing Tech at Nationals this fall (hosted by the American Institute of Chemical Engineers , after sweeping the competition at Regional back in March, and Global Business Brigades is going to Honduras in May to help a local community enact strategic business plans for a thriving economy. Both organizations are raising funds for travel and necessary supplies.





Items for sale include: clothing, home decor, books, dvds, furniture, a 1993 rebuilt dodge truck, and more!





Baked items will include: cookies, brownies, pies, cakes, in addition to other sweets.







