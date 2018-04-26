Sociology Graduate Student is looking for black college students enrolled at Texas Tech University to analyze cultural behaviors in the black community. Participation involves completing an interview that will take approximately 30-45 minutes to complete. If you wish to participate, please contact me at miara.l.cave@ttu.edu. Your answers will remain confidential, no personal identifying information will be asked. If you have any questions regarding this study, feel free to contact Dr. Martha Smithey at m.smithey@ttu.edu or Miara Cave at miara.l.cave@ttu.edu. You can also email your questions to the Human Research Protection Program at hrpp@ttu.edu. This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.