Rodica Gelca was a high school professor in Romania for eight years. She then obtained a PhD in Environmental Toxicology from Texas Tech University. For three years, Dr. Gelca was a postdoctoral associate doing statistical analysis of climate change. She was a Research Assistant Professor for the Institute of Environmental and Human Health and member of the Climate Science Center at Texas Tech University. Dr. Gelca taught a variety of courses such as Business Statistics and Calculus since 2016 as an instructor in the Department of Mathematics and Statistics at Texas Tech University. She has published 6 papers.