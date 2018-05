Learn about dinosaurs at Dino Day at the Museum! Come handle real fossils, create dino-themed crafts, enjoy games and refreshments, and hang out with a real paleontologist! Join the Museum of Texas Tech University for a roaring good time at Dino Day! Free! May 5, 2018 • 1:00 - 4:00 PM Sculpture Court, Museum of Texas Tech University, 4th Street and Indiana Ave. Enter through the west doors. Free parking and free admission. Posted:

