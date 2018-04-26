



Go Tech! Beginning with the Fall 2018 term, students enrolled in graduate coursework will be required to pay Graduate Tuition of $50 per semester credit hour; this charge was previously covered by the ETA benefit for one class, up to 4 hours per term. Students are encouraged to visit the eBill link under the Student Business Services channel within the Raiderlink portal to view any remaining out-of-pocket costs on their bill. Students must comply with all applicable payment due dates in order to avoid potential cancellation, holds, and/or late fees. Payment plans are available for eligible charges.In addition to the changes in Graduate Tuition, all students (undergraduate and graduate) will be required to meet the institution’s Satisfactory Academic Progress (SAP) requirements, as defined by the Office of Student Financial Aid at http://www.depts.ttu.edu/financialaid/satisfactoryacademicprogress.php . A principle goal of these changes has been to ensure students completing an undergraduate degree be minimally impacted, and thus, there will be no reduction in benefit for eligible undergraduates meeting SAP requirements.These changes were not taken lightly, and have been made in consultation with Staff Senate, Faculty Senate, and university administration. If you have any additional questions, please contact us at 806-742-3272, toll free at 1-866-774-9477, or via email at sbs@ttu.eduBest wishes for the remainder of the Spring 2018 term!Go Tech! Posted:

