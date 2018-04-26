TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Skyviews Dinner Series- Chicago Night
Come out and join us this Thursday for dinner at Skyviews Restaurant. We will be presenting the city of Chicago with a Chicago Cubs experience, and amazing food! It’s only $30 for a four course meal, and definitely worth experiencing! There will be pizza, beer, alcoholic beverages, and don’t forget the cracker jacks! Your support would be greatly appreciated!
4/25/2018

Lauren Johnson

lauren.johnson@ttu.edu

N/A

Event Date: 4/26/2018

Skyviews Restaurant


