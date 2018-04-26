|
Come out and join us this Thursday for dinner at Skyviews Restaurant. We will be presenting the city of Chicago with a Chicago Cubs experience, and amazing food! It’s only $30 for a four course meal, and definitely worth experiencing! There will be pizza, beer, alcoholic beverages, and don’t forget the cracker jacks! Your support would be greatly appreciated!
|Posted:
4/25/2018
Originator:
Lauren Johnson
Email:
lauren.johnson@ttu.edu
Department:
N/A
Event Information
All Day Event
Event Date: 4/26/2018
Location:
Skyviews Restaurant
