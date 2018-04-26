About the Program

The McLane Teammates Reading Program is a one semester, non-credit reading group where participants read and discuss selections from classic works and contemporary scholars that address important questions in the political economy. Participants that successfully complete the program receive a $1,000 scholarship.

The McLane Teammates Reading Program is sponsored by the Free Market Institute (FMI) at Texas Tech University. The program complements similar programs at Southern Methodist University and at Baylor University. Participants meet weekly for Socratic-style discussions that are facilitated by a Texas Tech University faculty member and focused on topics that address the broader themes of the program.

The theme for the fall 2018 program is The Role of Government in a Free Society. Participants will read and discuss works which examine rationales that economics textbooks often provide for the existence of government (public goods and externalities). Participants will also explore arguments and engage in debates that have been advanced by political philosophers. Finally, participants will discuss the recommendations of public policy experts on specific functions of government.

The readings and discussions will address a range of questions focused on the legitimate role(s) of government and how processes of collective decision-making impact the formation of both institutions and public policies aimed at resolving those questions and debates. Participants will receive a set of readings to provide a foundation for the discussions that will address the above questions, among other questions of importance to the program theme.

Application Process

