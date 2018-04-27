Living Art: Performances at the TTU Public Art Collection

Friday, April 27, 2018, 5:00 – 8:30 pm

Lubbock, TX Friday April 13, 2018 – The TTU J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts proudly presents LIVING ART: Performances at the TTU Public Art Collection on Friday, April 27, 2018 starting at 5 pm at the public artwork, RUN located at the TTU Sports Athletic Performance Center, 7 Akron Ave, Lubbock, TX.

LIVING ART is an interdisciplinary, site specific progressive performance event composed of a collection of stories that bring to light first-hand experiences of living through the AIDS crisis. Adapted for performance by Dean McBride with original music by Justin Houser, these often untold stories provide moments of joy, laughter, tragedy, and love that embody the human condition under inconceivable circumstances.

LIVING ART is a collaboration of more than 40 story writers and 60 performers including: actors, dancers, singers, musicians, and visual artists, and takes place at 11 artworks from among the TTU public Art Collection. LIVING ART is a progressive traveling performance event, but you are welcome to join us at any time and artwork along the circuit.

1. RUN – Texas Tech Athletic Sports Performance Center – 5:00 pm

2. THE FIRE INSIDE – Creative Movement Studio – 5:20 pm

3. FOUNTAIN – Bob L. Herd Department of Petroleum Engineering – 5:40 pm

4. RIDING INTO THE SUNSET – Memorial Circle – 6:00 pm

5. PARK PLACE – Talkington Plaza – 6:30 pm

6. MILTON'S LEGACY – Center for the Study of Addiction/Recovery – 6:45 pm

7. PRESTON SMITH – Administration Building – 7:00 pm

8. READ READER – Student Union Building – 7:20 pm

9. TORNADO OF IDEAS – Student Union Building – 7:30 pm

10. PROMETHEUS – University Library (East) – 7:40 pm

11. COMMA – Student Union Building – 7:50 pm

12. MAEDGEN THEATRE – 8:00-8:30 pm





Following the performance of LIVING ART, there will be a reception to announce and preview the public artwork that will accompany the new J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts Maedgen Theatre facilities, located at the corner of 18th Street and Boston Avenue on the TTU campus.





LIVING ART director, Alicia Goodman says, “We live in a world where, all too often, difficult subject matter is relegated to the communities entrenched in the experience. Stigmatized subjects are set aside, or left out of the conversation, due to “politics,” or due to discomfort. Thankfully, we have the arts; the arts are an avenue for the development, expression, and reaction to the world in which we live. LIVING ART accomplishes these three tasks and more. LIVING ART has made real people’s stories heard about an issue, HIV/AIDS, that has be ongoing around the world for over 50 years and is much closer to home than people realize. I hope you will see the trials of those who have come before us, remember those lost before their time, understand the journey yet to be traveled, and celebrate the lives of our friends, families, and loved ones. Through art, we can keep memories alive, bring our community village together for a collective experience, and let our voices be heard on a monumental scale.”





WHO: J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Art & TTU Public Art Collection

WHAT: LIVING ART: Performances at the TTU Public Art Collection

WHERE: TTU Public Art Collection, starting at RUN – TTU Sports Athletic Performance Center, located at 7 Akron Ave & ending at the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts Maedgen Theatre facilities located at the corner of 18th Street and Boston Avenue

WHEN: Friday, April 27, 2018 – 5:00 pm- 8:30 pm

ADMISSION IS FREE