All applicants must submit on the Texas Tech University employment site: http://www.texastech.edu/careers/current-ttu-hsc-employee.php
CONTACT
: Patrick Hughes, PhD, Associate Vice Provost for Undergraduate Education, patrick.hughes@ttu.edu
|Extended Job Title
|Women's Studies Program Director
|Requisition ID
|13392BR
|Work Location
|Lubbock
|Campus
|Texas Tech University
|Department
|Women's & Gender Studies
|Position Description
|Directs, plans, coordinates and supervises the operation and activities of a specialized unit or small department; develops and implements policies and procedures, administers the budget, organizes tasks and sets priorities. Serves as liaison with university personnel and community at large. Works under general supervision with broad latitude for initiative and independent judgment.
|Major/Essential Functions
|Responsible for administration of department resources, including budget and personnel
Pursues and writes proposal opportunities to obtain funding
Forms partnerships with varied/diverse constituencies within and beyond the university
Maintains sufficient teaching load to support undergraduate minor, graduate minor and graduate certificate programs
Directs the planning, development and revision of curriculum materials offered by the Women's Studies Program
Directs the Women's Studies Advisory Board
Actively supports the Women's Studies program teaching mission
Supports co-curricular planning and implementation for the Women's Studies Program
|Required Qualifications
|Should have a terminal degree or Ph. D. in a related field
|Preferred Qualifications
|Knowledge of university policies and procedures
Detail-oriented
Capability to develop constructive and cooperative working relationships within the university and community
Knowledge of principles and processes for providing customer service
Knowledge of business and management principles involved in strategic planning, human resource modeling, leadership technique, production methods, and coordination of people and resources
Using the logic and reasoning to identify the strengths and weaknesses of alternative solutions, conclusions or approaches to problems
Excellent interpersonal skills, written and verbal skills, judgment and decision making as well as deductive reasoning.
|Required Attachments
|Cover Letter
Resume / CV
|Job Type
|Part Time