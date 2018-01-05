All applicants must submit on the Texas Tech University employment site: http://www.texastech.edu/careers/current-ttu-hsc-employee.php

CONTACT: Patrick Hughes, PhD, Associate Vice Provost for Undergraduate Education,



Extended Job Title Women's Studies Program Director Requisition ID 13392BR Work Location Lubbock Campus Texas Tech University Department Women's & Gender Studies Position Description Directs, plans, coordinates and supervises the operation and activities of a specialized unit or small department; develops and implements policies and procedures, administers the budget, organizes tasks and sets priorities. Serves as liaison with university personnel and community at large. Works under general supervision with broad latitude for initiative and independent judgment. Major/Essential Functions Responsible for administration of department resources, including budget and personnel

Pursues and writes proposal opportunities to obtain funding

Forms partnerships with varied/diverse constituencies within and beyond the university

Maintains sufficient teaching load to support undergraduate minor, graduate minor and graduate certificate programs

Directs the planning, development and revision of curriculum materials offered by the Women's Studies Program

Directs the Women's Studies Advisory Board

Actively supports the Women's Studies program teaching mission

Supports co-curricular planning and implementation for the Women's Studies Program Required Qualifications Should have a terminal degree or Ph. D. in a related field Preferred Qualifications Knowledge of university policies and procedures

Detail-oriented

Capability to develop constructive and cooperative working relationships within the university and community

Knowledge of principles and processes for providing customer service

Knowledge of business and management principles involved in strategic planning, human resource modeling, leadership technique, production methods, and coordination of people and resources

Using the logic and reasoning to identify the strengths and weaknesses of alternative solutions, conclusions or approaches to problems

Excellent interpersonal skills, written and verbal skills, judgment and decision making as well as deductive reasoning.

Required Attachments Cover Letter

Resume / CV

Job Type Part Time : Patrick Hughes, PhD, Associate Vice Provost for Undergraduate Education, patrick.hughes@ttu.edu Posted:

5/1/2018



Originator:

Patricia Earl



Email:

patricia.a.earl@ttu.edu



Department:

Womens Studies Program





Categories

Academic

Departmental

