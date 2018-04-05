Students enrolled in TTU and Law campus courses may now view their first statement for the Summer term in eBill. The first statement that is issued each semester is a charges-only statement. Exemptions, waivers, and financial aid credits will not appear on the first statement, but will apply to accounts prior to the payment due date for qualifying students who have completed all necessary requirements.



Students may pay in full by their institution’s payment deadline or enroll in a Summer payment plan to pay in installments. Please login to eBill to determine the payment date for your specific campus.



If you do not plan to attend this summer, please visit the Registrar’s office prior to the payment due date to ensure you avoid any financial responsibility or late fees related to these charges.



Please contact Student Business Services with questions or concerns.

• sbs@ttu.edu

• (806) 742-3272

• (866) 774-9477 toll free



Thank you,

Texas Tech University Student Business Services