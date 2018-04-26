Student Assistant/Graduate Job Description



Summer 2018 Parent and Family Relations, a University department, seeks a motivated and energetic Student Assistant or Graduate Assistant for a part-time position for Summer 2018. The position will be for 15-19 hours per week.



Clerical duties include: data entry, answering phones, and general office duties. Must be able to work quickly and accurately with a strong attention to detail. Excellent face-to-face and telephone customer service and computer/typing skills are crucial.



Department representation duties include: setting up for and providing assistance at parent and family information tables and interacting with parents and family members of prospective students at various functions/receptions. This position involves a high level of contact with people, requires basic knowledge of Texas Tech University and strong communication skills. Preferred qualifications: bilingual (Spanish), experience in student activities, student organizations, and/or campus life. For graduate students, enrollment in Higher Education, Human Development & Family Studies, or related field.



Must be available to work throughout the week, including the following Sundays in June, July, and August 2018: June 10, June 17, June 24, July 22, July 29, August 5



Qualifications:



· Must be a currently enrolled Texas Tech undergraduate or graduate student



· Must have completed at least one full semester of coursework at Texas Tech



· 2.75 institutional GPA



Questions regarding this position should be directed to parent@ttu.edu. Applications can be picked up/turned in at 201Q Student Union (second floor of the Student Union just past the student organization cubicles) or printed from the link below Applications must be submitted on or before May 8, 2018



NOTES:



Each applicant is required to submit an application, resume with three references, and SUMMER 2018 course schedule. Incomplete applications will not be considered.



Candidates being offered a position will need to have a successful background check conducted prior to official employment beginning.



Anticipated employment dates: June 1, 2018 – August 21, 2018



Expected Work Hours = average of 15-19 hours per week



Rate of Pay = dependent on experience and classification



To view/print application, visit https://www.depts.ttu.edu/parentrelations/resources/StudentAssistantApplication2018.pdf Posted:

4/26/2018



Originator:

Christine Self



Email:

christine.self@ttu.edu



Department:

Parent Relations





Categories

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

