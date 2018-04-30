The Concert Band presents a rich performance with compositions ranging from the colorful scoring of Hesketh's "Masque" to the transformative movement of Mackey's "The Soul Has Many Motions." The second piece, Danyew's "Into the Silent Land," is a powerful reflection on the tragic events at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012, and a remembrance of the children and their families. The Concert Band is under the direction of Dr. Sarah McKoin. Admission is free.